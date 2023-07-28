10,815 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Acquired by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 107,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 182,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 101.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.72%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,560 shares of company stock worth $494,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

