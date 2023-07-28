17,070 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

