1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.00

Shares of 1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.31). 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 210,788 shares traded.
1pm plc (OPM.L) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.12.
1pm plc (OPM.L) Company Profile
1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
