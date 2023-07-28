2,200 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.