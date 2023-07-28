3,603 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

