664 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $413.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

