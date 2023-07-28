A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 6,339 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,491.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,370,266 shares in the company, valued at $752,358,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $540.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.86. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

