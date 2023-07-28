Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

ACST opened at $2.46 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

