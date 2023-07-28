Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in July

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of ACRHF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.