Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.14 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

