Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 218.8% in July

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the June 30th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.