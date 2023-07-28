Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Adbri Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Adbri has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
Adbri Company Profile
