Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Adbri has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

