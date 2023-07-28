Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 3,084.9% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.26 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.