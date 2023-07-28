Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADT1. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.94) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £510.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,311.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.78.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

