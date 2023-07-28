Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.69. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 76,058 shares.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $223,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $223,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock valued at $690,443.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,880,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 86,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

