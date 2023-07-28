Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

