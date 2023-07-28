Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the June 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

