Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.