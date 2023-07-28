Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in July

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.