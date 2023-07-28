AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AgriFORCE Growing Systems

In other news, CEO Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.