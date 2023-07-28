AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Price Performance

AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas.

