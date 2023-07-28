AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Price Performance
AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About AiAdvertising
