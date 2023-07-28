AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 100.8% in July

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.