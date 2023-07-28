Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.00. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

