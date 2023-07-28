Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,400 shares, a growth of 479.0% from the June 30th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Akumin Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.84. Akumin has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $187.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.