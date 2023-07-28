Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in July

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Aleafia Health
