Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.
Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.5 %
ALFVY stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.