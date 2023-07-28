Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

