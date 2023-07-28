Alithya Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

