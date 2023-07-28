Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.9 %

ALGT opened at $124.10 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.