Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.41. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 291,050 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

