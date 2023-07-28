Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.45 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Alpha Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.
