Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

