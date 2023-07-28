Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

