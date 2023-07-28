Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

