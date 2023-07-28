Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

