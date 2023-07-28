Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.