Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alset by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEI opened at $1.72 on Friday. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1,096.44%.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

