Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alstom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.0274 dividend. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alstom

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSMY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

