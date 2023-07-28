Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $361.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

