Amalgamated Bank Buys 757 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of MTCH opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

