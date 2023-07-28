Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $158.22 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

