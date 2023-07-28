Amalgamated Bank Has $2.97 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,810 shares of company stock valued at $168,309. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

