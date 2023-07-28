Amalgamated Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

ACHC stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

