Amalgamated Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources Price Performance

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $80.53 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

