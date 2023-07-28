Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

