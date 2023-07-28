Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

