Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of THG stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,781.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

