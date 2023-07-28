Amalgamated Bank Purchases 375 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $191.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

