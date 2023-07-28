Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 40,087.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

