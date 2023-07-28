Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 246.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.2 %

RYN stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

