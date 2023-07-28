Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,162 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of GameStop worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GameStop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Stock Down 2.1 %

GME stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

